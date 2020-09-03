Bridge washed out in Calvert, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office asking people to avoid area
The bridge is located in Calvert on South Cedar near the Beauty Rest Cemetery.
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has sent out an alert notifying residents of a washed out bridge.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to avoid the area.
