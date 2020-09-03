Advertisement

Bridge washed out in Calvert, Robertson County Sheriff’s Office asking people to avoid area

The bridge is located in Calvert on South Cedar near the Beauty Rest Cemetery.
(WDBJ)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Sheriff’s Office has sent out an alert notifying residents of a washed out bridge.

The bridge is located in Calvert on South Cedar near the Beauty Rest Cemetery.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to avoid the area.

