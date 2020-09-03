Advertisement

Bryan man accused of indecent exposure on bus

Bryan police say a man exposed himself to a woman while onboard a Greyhound bus Wednesday.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say a man exposed himself to a woman while onboard a Greyhound bus Wednesday.

According to authorities, Miguel Castillo, 27, was on the bus around 2:00 p.m. when the incident happened. The victim says she was picking up her bags when Castillo tapped her on the shoulder then exposed himself. The bus driver called the company’s dispatch after the victim screamed.

Castillo was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

