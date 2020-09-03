Advertisement

Bryan Police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries this week

Seven vehicles were hit on Carter Creek Parkway including some with smashed windows.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are seeing more vehicle burglaries all over Bryan. They reported close to 25 within the past week.

On Wednesday, seven vehicles were burglarized at the April Court Townhomes on Carter Creek Parkway. Multiple cars had broken windows while police say others were left unlocked.

“I mean it’s terrible. It’s like I mean everyone’s going through a lot financially right now so why make it harder on someone?” said Megan Lee who lives in the complex. Lee saw police show up at her place after the crimes. Her boyfriend’s truck was hit after it was left unlocked, but nothing was taken.

”There was just the glove compartment was open the center console. Just stuff thrown everywhere,” said Lee

Other residents like Dina Garcia noticed new noises this week.

“We live in an area where it’s pretty very, very chill. Very, very calm and these past few nights almost three, four car alarms that go off,” said Garcia.

The crime is not only shattering glass, but peace of mind for neighbors like her.

”It does especially because I have a 2 -year-old myself personally so and mostly the neighbors are the type that keep an eye out for reach other. Thankfully we haven’t been hit,” said Garcia.

BPD said they’re looking into about 25 vehicle burglaries since Sunday including at multiple RV parks across town. Almost all of the latest cases are from unlocked vehicles. Things like money, tools, and firearms were stolen.

Megan Lee posted the problems on her Nextdoor App to warn others.

”It’s almost like big city is like moving this way so it’s kind of losing like small town security in a way,” said Lee.

“Be safe. Make sure you lock your cars, lock your windows everything that you can keep your personal items hidden if you need to and make sure you lock your doors as well,” said Garcia.

Bryan Police say these cases have been fairly consistent the past few weeks but burglary of motor vehicles are down for year-to-date compared to last year.

