BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Texas Utilities crews are responding to power outages across the city. According to their tweet, the outages are due to storms moving through the area.

856 customers are affected by this outage, according to the BTU Outage Map.

Crews are responding to outages across the territory due to storms moving through the area. Visit our outage map at https://t.co/BjbJgZsHj9 to see when crews are assigned and when outages are restored. #BTUalerts — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) September 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.