Catholic Charities hosting drive-thru event for families impacted by COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Thursday, Catholic Charities of Central Texas will giving out free items to families affected by COVID-19.

They’ll be giving out diapers, hygiene kits, and COVID-19 support kits to anyone who needs it.

The drive-thru event will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Brazos Valley Office at 1410 Cavitt Ave in Bryan.

v>

“Diapers, just something that is basic and a need for many families, young families. It’s an expense and any way that we can help defer that and alleviate that stress of those day to day expenses we are happy to do so,” said Suzanne Leggett, Chief Advancement Officer for Catholic Charities of Central Texas.

They also offer low-cost telephone and virtual counseling services for children and adults struggling during this time. For more information, you can call 979-822-9340.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.