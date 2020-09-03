Catholic Charities of Central Texas gives out hundreds of free diapers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Catholic Charities of Central Texas handed out much needed supplies to families in Bryan and College Station Thursday.

They handed out free diapers, hygiene kits, and COVID-19 supplies. The Brazos Valley office says they’ve seen a growing need in the past six to seven months and are seeing people who have never struggled financially before.

“It’s very important due to so many of our people in our community have been affected by COVID. They lost their jobs, their struggling financially where in the past maybe they wouldn’t,” said Manuelita Myers with Catholic Charities Brazos Valley office.

They were able to serve 256 families.

