Committee announced to find next president of Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 17 people will conduct the nationwide search for Texas A&M University’s next president.

The committee was announced Thursday by Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp. Current Texas A&M University President Michael K. Young announced his retirement Wednesday. He will continue to serve until May 31, 2021. After leaving office, Young will lead the new Institute for Religious Liberties and International Affairs within the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

The committee will need to deliver a minimum of three candidates to Chancellor Sharp. He will refer one of them to the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

“Selecting a university president for this great institution, particularly in these challenging times, is of paramount importance,” said Chancellor Sharp. “I want to thank this committee for volunteering their time to this critical task. We want a president with superb academic credentials who recognizes and will maintain the special culture and traditions that make Aggies unique in the world.”

The committee includes two Texas A&M System regents: Chairman Elaine Mendoza and Vice Chairman Tim Leach. The other voting members are:

Susan Ballabina Deputy Vice Chancellor Chief Operating Officer for the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture and Life Sciences

Kristina Ballard Staff Council President Communications Specialist III, TAMU Engineering

Kathleen Gibson Chair of Trustees Texas A&M Foundation

Greg Hartman Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Texas A&M Health

Yava Jones-Hall Associate Professor, Veterinary Pathobiology Director of the Core Histology Laboratory

John Junkins Distinguished Professor and Royce E. Wisenbaker Chair of Aerospace Engineering Regents Professor; Director, Hagler Institute for Advanced Study

Jack Lafield Board of Trustees 12th Man Foundation

Arvind Mahajan Associate Dean, Mays Business School; Regents Professor; Presidential Professor for Teaching Excellence; Piper Professor; Lamar Savings Professor of Finance

Cathy Mann Chair, Board of Directors Association of Former Students

Eric Mendoza TAMU Student Body President Mays Business School

Roderic Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer of Engineering Health Executive Dean for Engineering Medicine

Joe Ramirez Brigadier General, (Ret.) Commandant, Corps of Cadets

John Stallone Professor, Vascular Physiology and Pharmacology Faculty Senate Speaker

Jorge Vanegas Dean, College of Architecture Professor of Architecture

Karen Wooley Distinguished Professor, Chemistry; W.T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Chair; Professor of Chemical Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering; Director, Laboratory for Synthetic-Biologic Interactions

James Hallmark, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, will be the committee staff person and an ex-officio member.

