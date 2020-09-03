COVID in Context: In August, Brazos County new cases trend upward while statewide new cases trend down

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An uptick in COVID-19 cases in Brazos County has been expected for the month of August. As schoolchildren go back to class and college students return to Aggieland, public health officials have warned residents that a surge would likely occur.

In August, Brazos County is experiencing a trending increase in new coronavirus cases while the state of Texas as a whole is seeing a trending decrease.

