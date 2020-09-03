Advertisement

Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. ‘unlikely, not impossible’

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - One of the top infectious disease experts in the U.S. said Thursday it’s unlikely a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by next month.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked states to begin preparations to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine.

The agency thinks it could be ready as soon as late October. Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he doubts it can happen that quickly.

“If someone comes out and says, you know, I’m going to shoot for the possibility that I’ll get it by October, you can’t argue strongly against that. That’s unlikely, not impossible,” Fauci said. “I think most of the people feel it’s going to be November, December, but that does not mean that if there are a number of infections within a particular trial that allows you to make a decision sooner, rather than later, it is conceivable that you could have it by October though.

“I don’t think that that’s likely.”

The CDC director has said he believes a vaccine will happen by the end of the year.

Fauci also said he would get the vaccine, if it proves to be safe and effective.

“The vaccine would not be approved for the American public unless it was indeed both safe and effective - and I keep emphasizing, both safe and effective,” he said. “If that’s the case … I would not hesitate for a moment to take the vaccine myself and recommend it to my family.”

