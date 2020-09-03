Advertisement

Franklin ISD cancels football games and all boys athletics due to COVID-19 cases

All FISD boy’s athletics will be canceled until Tuesday, Sept. 8
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to several Franklin ISD football players testing positive for COVID-19, Franklin ISD has canceled football games scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

This week’s JV football games against Lake Belton and Hearne, and the varsity football game against Hearne have been canceled according to a Facebook post from the school district.

Due to several of our high school football players testing positive over the last two days, it has been decided to...

Posted by Franklin Independent School District on Thursday, September 3, 2020

FISD also said that in order to support the community and health care professionals in containing the spread of coronavirus, all FISD boy’s athletics will be canceled until Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to the post, the district will deep clean all athletic facilities in addition to the daily cleanings.

