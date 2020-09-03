Advertisement

Free walk-up testing opportunity in Robertson County

(KFYR-TV)
By Kathleen Witte
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County is the site of free walk-up COVID-19 testing this week.

Sept. 8, 9, and 10 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., testing will be held at Grace United Methodist Church, 408 South Magnolia Street, Hearne.

You do not need to have symptoms to get tested. However, you will need to provide a picture ID with your current address and a follow-up phone number and email address.

