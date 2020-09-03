Advertisement

From the Ground Up: Cattle Are Good for the Environment

Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -There is a storyline companies offering plant-based meat substitutes are pushing that suggests beef production is harming our environment. There is science that refutes that storyline. Ron Gill is a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension professor and livestock specialist.

“We’ve got to make sure that we pitch beef production in the light that it really should be. It’s a tool to manage our environment, improve our soil health, and improve the environmental health of the nation. It’s a great tool to do that with.

Gill stresses that scientific evidence proves that cattle don’t help create global warming.

“Ruminant animals have a real niche in the carbon cycle. A lot of people think that they’re contributing to global warming. Cattle are not. They are part of a cycle. They consume existing carbon. It’s excreted in methane and other products and cycled back into the system. Plants take it up and they eat it again. And so we’re not contributing additional carbon to the cycle.”

Vegetable protein marketers have tried to create a narrative that their products taste just as good as beef and are more environmentally friendly.

“We’ve always had competitive meats and competitive products and there’s always been vegetarian options to beef so just because one of them is making it into a patty that looks like a hamburger doesn’t mean it’s gonna make people want to eat that product and one thing we’re seeing, the taste tests if somebody wants it to taste good because they want a non-meat alternative they’ll say it tastes good. But in reality most meat people, meat-eaters don’t particularly care for those products and they can tell the difference.”

Gill believes the beef industry has a bright future with both domestic and overseas markets.

“If we get smart enough to tell our story correctly, I think our beef production has a place for a real long time.”

So if you enjoy a good hamburger, don’t feel guilty about it. It’s not contributing to global warming.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update 9/2

Updated: 6 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Blinn College officials not planning to publicly share COVID-19 case numbers

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Blinn College officials say they are not sharing COVID-19 case numbers with the public.

News

Local volunteers hosting drive-thru voter registration events this week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local drive-thru voting registration in Bryan

Latest News

News

Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley - Caldwell Unit reopens in larger space

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley - Caldwell Unit has reopened after being closed for more than five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Wednesday Night Weather Update 9/2

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Local volunteers hosting drive-thru voter registration

Updated: 11 hours ago
Local volunteers hosting drive-thru voter registration

News

Blinn College officials not planning to make campus COVID-19 cases public

Updated: 11 hours ago
Blinn College officials not planning to make campus COVID-19 cases public

News

Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley - Caldwell Unit reopens in larger, more safe space

Updated: 11 hours ago
Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley - Caldwell Unit reopens in larger, more safe space

News

Catholic Charities hosting drive-thru event for families impacted by COVID-19

Updated: 12 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.