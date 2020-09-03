Get a first look at downtown Bryan’s new food plaza

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Now open with its first phase in Downtown Bryan, Picnic Plaza brings food trucks and an outdoor dining space that everyone can enjoy. The new food plaza plans to create an indoor-outdoor dining concept that features several different types of food and entertainment options.

Combining food and entertainment was something that the owners had in mind when coming up with the food plaza concept.

“We wanted to bring something different and unique to the community which would also create a community and allow people to come out and just experience one in a safe, social environment, but also be able to try different things.”

Picnic Plaza was created by Trey and Ashley Martin, Stan Thomson, Rudy and Ashley Grimaldo.

Currently, the Picnic Plaza features two food trucks, Los Luchadores Puffy Tacos and Rooster’s Chicken and Donuts. It also has a large outdoor yard with spaced out seating, yard games, and a sandy area.

However, according to Grimaldo, other plans are in the works to bring in more trucks plus the group plans to complete construction on the indoor element of the food plaza. The plans for the indoor element include three additional restaurants, an indoor-outdoor bar, and TranKilo Coffee roasting.

It’s currently open only on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. As they continue to expand, Picnic Plaza plans to post more permanent hours, according to Grimaldo.

Picnic Plaza is located at 604 North Bryan Avenue in Bryan.

