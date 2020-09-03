Advertisement

Grimes County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

Missing Person
Missing Person(Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing person, Matthew Reardon.

Reardon is a white male at 6′3″ and 135 lbs. He has dark hair, a short mustache and goatee, and was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans with no shoes. According to his mother, Reardon is autistic and made comments about being suicidal.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Reardon possibly walked to the College Station area.

If you have information on Matthew Reardon’s location, contact Grimes County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 873-2151.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

