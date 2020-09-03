IL Texas recognized nationally for COVID-19 safety protocols

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - IL Texas College Station was one of the first schools in the country to open their doors for in-person learning this fall. They’re also the only campus in the charter network to be in-person.

“I think it’s been going really great. The kids have adapted really really well,” said Paige Niemeyer, a middle school teacher.

The school is now being recognized nationally for their efforts to keep kids safe.

Students have to wear masks all day, have temperature checks, can’t share school supplies, and are spread out in the gym and cafeteria.

“They don’t love it. We don’t love it, but it is what it is,” said principal Heather McMahan. “We feel like we’ve been able to create an environment that’s still loving, educational, fun but we are following the social protocols.”

IL Texas started the school year with about 40 percent of their 1,500 students in the building; the rest are online. Since opening, they’ve only had one case of COVID-19. In the next few weeks, students will have the options to transition from online to in-person.

“I think my big challenge will be if my class of 12 then becomes around 18 how am I going to rearrange my tables to be able to maintain a good amount of social distancing? It won’t be six feet, but if we can get four feet we’ll take that,” said Niemeyer.

“I think the biggest piece of that is not getting complacent. We’ve had some good success, and we’re very excited that we just had the one case this whole time. I’m going to knock on wood for that,” said McMahan.

