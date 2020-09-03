Advertisement

Local nursing home company to give new car to a lucky employee

Creative Solutions in Healthcare will raffle a new car next month for a new or current employee.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local employer is offering new jobs and a chance to win a new car.

Creative Solutions in Healthcare is still hiring around 20 people to work at nursing home facilities in our region including Lampstead Nursing and Rehabilitation here in Bryan. The company recently had a job fair and is looking for more nurses, housekeeping and other jobs. Current and new employees have a chance to win a new Kia Soul through a company raffle.

”The car is of course a way for us to attract new team members, an incentive but it is also a morale booster within our buildings. It’s a way to say thank you for all of our team members that come to work and give 100 percent every day. It’s a huge give back from our corporation,” said Sherry Dubcak, Creative Solutions in Healthcare Clinical Liaison for Area 8.

That car is expected to be raffled in October. The company also has facilities in College Station, Franklin, Hearne and Madisonville that they are hiring for.

We have more on their job openings here.

