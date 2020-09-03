Local volunteers hosting drive-thru voter registration events this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local volunteers are hosting drive-thru voter registration events this weekend in Bryan.

They’re happening Saturday and Sunday in the parking lot behind Guadalupe Hall at Santa Teresa Parish in Bryan at the corner of Hall St. and 24th St.

Angelilta Alonzo helped organize the effort. She says it is important for everyone to make sure they are registered to vote.

“To ensure that all citizens participate and have a civic responsibility to vote. Each and every voice counts, and we make our voice count with our votes,” said Alonzo.

Volunteers will be out there Saturday, September 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., and Sunday, September 6 from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Organizers say you’ll need to take a driver’s license, passport, or social security card to sign up.

