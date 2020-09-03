Advertisement

Rep. Kevin Brady visits counties in District 8

Brady made stops in Huntsville and Madisonville.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -Congressman Kevin Brady made stops in several counties in the 8th District on Thursday.

One stop, was in Madisonville. Residents like Madison Counsil says visits like these are important, especially in an election year.

“Getting to know the politicians and getting to hear from them and feedback on what’s going on, it helps me learn,” said Counsil.

Brady used this time to update constituents on hot topics happening in Washington D.C like COVID-19 vaccine updates and the need for emergency assistance for schools, small businesses, and the unemployed.

“We’re not through the pandemic yet,” said Brady. “We’ve got work to do and we don’t need to go through a spending spree in Washington but we need some smart help for small businesses, schools our daycares, and the unemployed. We ought to come back together and work together.”

The congressman says he hopes his updates will encourage people to go out and vote in November.

“It’s important for Americans and Texans to register first to make sure they study the ballot and those platforms and vote their convictions in November because their vote could make the difference in the direction the state and this country goes,” said Brady.

