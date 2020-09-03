Advertisement

Scattered, selective rain in store again tonight & Thursday

By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A few overnight rumbles, especially across Robertson and Leon counties, has added to the already generous amounts of rain that’s fallen in the northern Brazos Valley this week. For the rest of us, it’s much lighter, but it’s something. Very light rain to a stray storm will continue this morning, while we wait and see what a little dash of daytime heating can do to pop up more scattered storms, hopefully keeping us from the mid 90s this afternoon. Pack the rain gear just in case!

After a chance for more scattered, passing rain Friday afternoon the weekend forecast begins to dry up a bit. Isolated rain at best Saturday - Labor Day Monday as highs return to the mid 90s. Still tracking the potential for an unseasonably strong cold front to reach the Brazos Valley by late Tuesday. If that front truly can sweep through, there are some signals that suggest this cool be a historic cool for our area at this time of the year. Don’t pull out the sweaters and pumpkin spiced things just yet. There is a MAJOR disagreement between long-range forecast data. For now, our forecast reflects below-average temperatures Wednesday - next weekend, but splits the difference between two highly conflicting outlooks, until we can get a better agreement.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 89. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. High: 91. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 74. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

