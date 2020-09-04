Additional showers and storms take us into the holiday weekend

Friday afternoon brings additional showers and thunderstorms to a good chunk of the Brazos Valley. Frequent lightning, pockets of heavy rainfall and a few gusty winds accompany some on the afternoon drive home as we continue to watch this rain and storm activity push through. If you’re headed out for any Friday night plans or football games, keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby and take the rain gear with you as these storms trek across the Brazos Valley, before most of the activity fizzles before midnight.

Combine any lingering boundaries from today’s storms with moisture and adequate daytime heating, and we have another shot at seeing scattered showers and storms heading into Saturday. We’ll call it another 50% chance, with additional lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible throughout the afternoon hours. We’ll look to dry things out a bit more heading into the back half of the holiday weekend, with only a 20% chance for isolated afternoon rain activity both Sunday and Labor Day with temperatures heading back into the mid 90s and more sunshine.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms before midnight. Low: 74. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.