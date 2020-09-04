Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Olaf

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Olaf is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 4, 2020. He’s a one-year-old Shepherd/Hound mix.

Just like the other well-known Olaf, this little dude loves summer. But with him, the only thing that will melt is your heart.

We’re told he LOVES food and treats. He would like a family with lots of energy and a big yard for him to stretch his legs. Olaf is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He is ready to go home with you! You can learn more about him here and fill out his adoption form here.

Aggieland Humane Society has a variety of sweet animals ready to be adopted. You can find your favorite here. You’ll need to fill out an adoption form before meeting with pets.

