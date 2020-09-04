B/CS Habitat for Humanity holding online financial education classes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is holding its Financial Literacy classes online this year to keep with CDC guidelines.

The organization says they are excited to still give the community the opportunity to learn how to become financially stable.

The classes are every Thursday through September 24. The classes are free, and can be accessed online through the organization’s web page, or streamed on their Facebook page.

College Station resident Melody Woodard says after she took the classes, she was able to get her family in a more financially stable place.

“I was able to put like $100 maybe away a week to help my family financially,” said Woodard. “Actually, it has taken us a long way since we have been with Habitat for Humanity.”

The full schedule for classes is below:

Thursday, September 3 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM | Predatory Lending

Thursday, September 10 | 6:30 – 7:30 PM | Banking

Thursday, September 10 | 7:30 – 8:30 PM | Identity Theft

Thursday, September 17 | 6:30 – 7:30 PM | Debt Management

Thursday, September 17 | 7:30 – 8:30 PM | Credit Management

Thursday, September 24 | 6:30 – 8:30 PM | Budgeting

