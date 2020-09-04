Brazos County Health District no longer reporting hospitalizations, active cases at 825

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 125 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 825 active cases. Starting today, the health district will no longer be reporting the number of hospitalizations by day and the daily discharged. The health district will only be reporting total hospital bed and ICU bed occupancy in Brazos County.

One new death have been reported in the last 24 hours, the resident was a male in his 80′s that had been hospitalized. There have been 57 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,218 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

94 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 432 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 139 active probably cases and there have been 293 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,100. There have been 50,041 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 76 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 65 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 406

77802: 400

77803: 1,272

77807: 284

77808: 212

77840: 1,293

77845: 1,122

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 101

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 187 419 Brazos 825 5,100 Burleson 35 293 Grimes 77 1,000 Houston 25 383 Lee 16 197 Leon 45 204 Madison 17 695 Milam 23 447 Montgomery 1,260 9,046 Robertson 29 270 San Jacinto 3 204 Trinity 5 180 Walker 1,119 3,816 Waller 120 690 Washington 38 575

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 493 staffed hospital beds with 152 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 61 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 20 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 187 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 419 total cases and 226 recovered cases and six deaths.

Burleson County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 293 total cases, and 252 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 77 active cases. There have been 1,000 total cases, 888 recoveries and 31 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 383 total cases of COVID-19. There are 24 active cases and 185 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 169 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 16 active cases. The county has a total of 197 cases, with 166 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 45 active cases. The county has 204 total cases, with 151 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 695 cases with 672 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 447 total cases and 424 recovered cases. There are currently seven patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,260 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,046 total cases and 6,257 recovered cases. There are currently 20 people hospitalized, and there have been 120 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 29 active COVID-19 cases, with 270 total cases. Currently, 238 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 18

77856 - 5

77837 - 5

76629 - 2

San Jacinto County currently has 3 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 204 cases with 191 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 180 total cases with 168 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,816 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,119 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,066 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 120 active cases of COVID-19. There are 695 total cases and 575 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 575 total cases with 490 recoveries and 45 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 30 new cases on Sept. 1.

Currently, the university has reported 747 positive cases, 11.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 4, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 84,897 active cases and 527,359 recoveries. There have been 625,347 total cases reported and 5,107,503 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 13,091 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 108,085 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 3 at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.