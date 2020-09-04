Advertisement

Brazos County Health District restructuring includes cutting positions, water testing service

Five positions are being eliminated.
By Clay Falls
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Big changes are happening now at the Brazos County Health District. Restructuring is eliminating several positions as well as how they serve the community.

The Health District has been dealing with a deficit for several years. This year’s budget is about $3.3 million dollars which is slightly lower from last year according to Health District Board Members.

Sara Mendez is adjusting to her new role as the Brazos County Health District Support Services Manager. The organization recently made changes to several positions there as they look to cut costs. Five positions are being eliminated.

”We did receive an increase in our funding from both the Cities of Bryan and College Station as well as Brazos County. Unfortunately because of budget constraints that we had had in years past, it still did not get us to where we needed to be,” said Mendez.

The restructuring means their health promotions division is going away. They also expect delays on releasing daily COVID counts.

“Moving forward we still will be able to you know release numbers and things like that. There may be a delay sometimes just because due to the restructuring as well as the person that was kind of our social media expert will no longer be here at the health district, so there will be a change in our social media as well,” said Mendez.

Their water testing program for the cities and private well owners is also gone. Previously the cities of Bryan and College Station had their water tested as part of their funding agreement.

”The two cities will now be outsourcing their water testing and working with private laboratories. Others in the county that have wells the private water testing requirements they will be doing the same,” said John Nichols, who serves as a board member for the district.

Nichols is also a College Station City Council Member.

Why local governments increased funding for this year, Nichols said the problem is a multiyear deficit they’ve had to address. Reserves also are depleted. He said they’re financial outlook looks better though with these changes. He said they don’t expect a deficit next fiscal year.

”We’re looking forward to a good future without having to continue to find ways to deal with the deficit at the end of the year,” said Nichols. “The health district is still there it will still be doing all the basic functions that it did before.”

“Even with the restructure we are still going to be able to be able to offer a lot of services to our community through immunizations, you know, sexually transmitted infection testing as well as our inspectors will be out in the community doing those environment, the restaurant, food establishment inspections,” said Mendez.

Money from the CARES Act will keep those five people on board temporarily to help with contact tracing and case management. As part of the reductions they are also streamlining COVID data and will not be doing counts that include hospitalizations by day. The health district tells us those numbers only included people from Brazos County and didn’t give a full picture.

We have more info on the health district here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County Health District restructuring includes cutting positions, water testing service

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
Five positions are being eliminated.

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: 21 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Pet of the Week - Olaf

Updated: 1 hour ago
He’s a one-year-old Shepherd/Hound mix.

News

Free Music Friday: Cody Joe Hodges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Cody Joe Hodges joins First News at Four for a Free Music Friday.

Latest News

Local

Suspects in deadly June drive-by shooting indicted for murder, aggravated assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two suspects are facing murder indictments. The third suspect is facing multiple aggravated assault charges.

News

Treat of the Day: Visit Brenham/Washington County DMO receives state recognition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Visit Brenham/Washington County Destination Marketing Organization's recently launched website won first place at an annual state conference.

News

Treat of the Day: Visit Brenham/Washington County wins award

Updated: 3 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Olaf

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Olaf is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 4, 2020.

Local

UPDATE: Hwy 105 lanes reopened, traffic back to normal

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Both lanes on Hwy 105 at Law Ridge Ranch have been shutdown due to a major accident.

News

Thursday Midday Weather Update 9/3

Updated: 8 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.