Burn Bans lifted for Milam and Leon counties

Recent rains have provided some relief to our northern counties
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:07 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Recent rains have provided some relief to our northern counties over the past few days.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The burn bans that were in effect for both Leon and Milam counties have been lifted as of September 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Recent rains north of OSR have helped provide some relief to our northern counties over the past few days. As of Thursday evening, observation stations reported that over four inches of rain had fallen in parts of Milam, Robertson and Houston counties.

With the rain chances sticking around heading into Labor Day weekend, more scattered showers and storms are possible Friday and into Saturday.

Keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby for updates to any changes to the forecast throughout the holiday weekend.

