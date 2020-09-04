Free Music Friday: Cody Joe Hodges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For our Labor Day weekend edition of Free Music Friday, we have Cody Joe Hodges.

Cody Joe brings his Brazos-bottom-drawl vocals together with classic country guitar -- to form his own take on texas country.

He’s playing his original song “She’s a Rose.”

He’s playing next weekend in Deanville at Bottleneck’s at 8 P.M. on Friday, and in Caldwell at 6 P.M. at the Funky Junky on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.