Free Music Friday: Cody Joe Hodges
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For our Labor Day weekend edition of Free Music Friday, we have Cody Joe Hodges.
Cody Joe brings his Brazos-bottom-drawl vocals together with classic country guitar -- to form his own take on texas country.
He’s playing his original song “She’s a Rose.”
He’s playing next weekend in Deanville at Bottleneck’s at 8 P.M. on Friday, and in Caldwell at 6 P.M. at the Funky Junky on Saturday.
