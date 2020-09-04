Funeral services announced for plane crash victims

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Funeral services have been announced for the three people who lost their lives last weekend in a plane crash at Coulter Airfield in Bryan.

On Facebook, Madeline Walker announced her father, mother, and sister’s funeral services will be held in Lavon, Texas this upcoming weekend.

David, Tammy and Victoria Walker passed away after the plane they were riding in crashed on Sunday afternoon. A fourth person aboard the plane, Luke Armstrong, survived the crash and is still in a hospital recovering.

Visitation is set for Friday, September 4 from 5 - 8 p.m. at Charles W. Smith Funeral Home in Lavon. The service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Lavon Assembly of God. Graveside service will be at Lakeview Cemetary.

