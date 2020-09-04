Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: A&M Consolidated Tigers

(KBTX)
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With three starters returning on each side of the ball, Consol drew a No. 5 preseason ranking from Texas Football magazine. So, what gives? Tradition. A&M Consolidated has made the playoffs every year since 2005, with just one losing record during that stretch. Lee Fedora hasn’t coached a team with a losing mark since 2006, his second season at Navasota. Nine of those teams, including the last two at Consol, had doubledigit wins. With four non-district games, the Tigers have time to build and will do that around their lines, with a trio of offensive line starters back — Barton Melder, Rhett Larson and Khol Watson. “It’s a rebuilding year, replacing a great senior class, but still has some great players returning,” Fedora said. Vince Sheffield shifts to middle linebacker after a junior season when he had 88 tackles and 28 quarterback pressures. Eric Goodman (101 tackles) and Jaden Thomas (41) bookend the defensive front. QB Kyle Willis and RB Jaylon Walters are set to lead. Willis completed 7 of 10 passes for 100 yards with one TD and one interception. Walters ran for 369 yards and 4 TDs.

The much-anticipated 2020 football season might look different this year, but Texas A&M University and Texas-based Karbach Brewing Co. are bringing fans something to celebrate.

All FISD boy’s athletics will be canceled until Tuesday, Sept. 8

Rudder has never had a playoff football game, but the Rangers are in position to challenge for one this year.

Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond was named to the eighth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, announced Wednesday. In addition to the Wednesday’s Watch List, Mond has been named to the O’Brien, Manning, Wuerffell and Maxwell watch lists.

The Texas A&M swimming & diving programs along with the 12th Man Foundation have announced Anne S. & Henry B. “Hank” Paup ’70 Pavilion Texas A&M Swimming & Diving as the name for the new state-of-the-art swimming & diving facility. Paup Pavilion, which originally broke ground in the fall of 2019, and is named for lead donors Anne & Henry B. “Hank” Paup ’70.

The Brazos Valley Bombers 2020 season completed a back-to-back championship run that included the honor of having been coached by TCL South Division Manager of the Year along with several individual player end of the year recognitions.

Despite Sam Houston football still unsure of when its upcoming season will begin, STATS FCS moved forward with its preseason all-America team on Wednesday with three Bearkats earning honors.

