Hometown Heroes: A&M Consolidated Tigers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With three starters returning on each side of the ball, Consol drew a No. 5 preseason ranking from Texas Football magazine. So, what gives? Tradition. A&M Consolidated has made the playoffs every year since 2005, with just one losing record during that stretch. Lee Fedora hasn’t coached a team with a losing mark since 2006, his second season at Navasota. Nine of those teams, including the last two at Consol, had doubledigit wins. With four non-district games, the Tigers have time to build and will do that around their lines, with a trio of offensive line starters back — Barton Melder, Rhett Larson and Khol Watson. “It’s a rebuilding year, replacing a great senior class, but still has some great players returning,” Fedora said. Vince Sheffield shifts to middle linebacker after a junior season when he had 88 tackles and 28 quarterback pressures. Eric Goodman (101 tackles) and Jaden Thomas (41) bookend the defensive front. QB Kyle Willis and RB Jaylon Walters are set to lead. Willis completed 7 of 10 passes for 100 yards with one TD and one interception. Walters ran for 369 yards and 4 TDs.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.