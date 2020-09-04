Hwy 105 lanes shut down due to multiple fatality accident

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Both lanes on Hwy 105 at Law Ridge Ranch have been shutdown due to a major accident.

Texas Department of Public Safety and TXDot are responding to the scene. According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, there are two confirmed fatalities.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story and information will be updated as it is received.

