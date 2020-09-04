Advertisement

Hwy 105 lanes shut down due to multiple fatality accident

(Associated Press | AP Images)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 1:43 PM CDT
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Both lanes on Hwy 105 at Law Ridge Ranch have been shutdown due to a major accident.

Texas Department of Public Safety and TXDot are responding to the scene. According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, there are two confirmed fatalities.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story and information will be updated as it is received.

