Kicking off Labor Day Weekend at times

Prolific lightning and gusty winds likely woke some folks up across the Brazos Valley early this morning as storms from San Antonio managed to make it to the Brazos Valley overnight. The boundary that sparked up the overnight activity still sits draped over the area this morning and will provide a focus for additional rain and storm chances today and tomorrow. If you’re planning on traveling this Labor Day Weekend, take a check at the forecast. For those hanging closer to Southeast Texas, it won’t be a bad idea to have a rain plan in place just in case.

We will absolutely find dry times the first half of the holiday weekend, but daytime heating both Friday and Saturday afternoons will help to spark up more widespread activity. Given the tropical-like moisture we’re dealing with, a quick 0.5″ to 1″ will be possible with these slower moving showers and storms. Any stronger storm will produce enough lightning to take you inside for a bit and will likely produce some gusty winds. Beyond Saturday, the second half of the holiday weekend looks to start to dry out a bit more -- with the exception of some sea breeze showers possible each afternoon -- and temperatures rebounding back into the mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 92. Wind: E 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms before midnight. Low: 74. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 94. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

