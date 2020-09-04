Local Justice of the Peace responds to new CDC order to halt evictions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Centers for Disease Control sent out an order this week to halt evictions until December 31.

The order says that under Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act they will temporarily halt residential evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

Judge Rick Hill, Brazos County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 3, says they will continue to do evictions this week until there is definitive response guidance from Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Attorney General, or the Texas Supreme Court.

“It’s not just a simple saying no one can be evicted until December 31 of 2020,” said Judge Hill.

According to the order, tenants have to provide a declaration under penalty of perjury that states:

1) The individual has used best efforts to obtain all available government assistance for rent or housing;

2) The individual either (i) expects to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for Calendar Year 2020 (or no more than $198,000 if filing a joint tax return),6 (ii) was not required to report any income in 2019 to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, or (iii) received an Economic Impact Payment (stimulus check) pursuant to Section 2201 of the CARES Act;

3) the individual is unable to pay the full rent or make a full housing payment due to substantial loss of household income, loss of compensable hours of work or wages, a lay-off, or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses;

4) the individual is using best efforts to make timely partial payments that are as close to the full payment as the individual’s circumstances may permit, taking into account other nondiscretionary expenses; and

5) eviction would likely render the individual homeless— or force the individual to move into and live in close quarters in a new congregate or shared living setting— because the individual has no other available housing options.

Jeff Reeves, Brazos County Constable Precinct 1, says they have had about 20 evictions since June.

Reeves says it’s been difficult keeping up with the changes that keep happening with evictions, especially when explaining it to residents they encounter.

“We are very sympathetic,” said Reeves. “When you go up to a home, where there’s a mama holding a little one and you’re telling her that today’s the day we have to ask you to leave and we’re gonna change the locks on the door, it’s hard.”

Judge Hill says they are taking each situation on a case-by-case basis, and not every situation is being handled the same.

“Landlords have told me the ones that they bring to us are sort of last resort evictions, and some of them have nothing at all to do with COVID-19,” said Judge Hill.

The Brazos County Justices of the Peace plan to meet early next week to discuss how this moratorium affects the county.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.