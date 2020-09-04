Man indicted for manslaughter in Bryan accident that killed friend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Colton Bradley, 22, was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury on charges stemming from an accident in February that killed his friend.

Bradley is being indicted for manslaughter and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Feb. 29, Bradley ran a red light at Briarcrest Drive and 29th Street, according to police. A pickup truck hit Bradley’s car on the passenger side, killing James Ross Ragsdale, 27, of Bryan.

At the time of the accident, Bradley had a suspended driver’s license, no liability insurance, and told police he had “been drinking all night”, according to a probable cause statement. The report says Bradley admitted to having two shots and three beers prior to running a red light and causing the crash just before 5:00 a.m. Feb. 29.

Officers at the scene asked Bradley where they were coming from and Bradley responded that they had left a bar in Bryan around midnight. The officer asked Bradley what time he thought it was and Bradley guessed the time was 12:45 a.m.

Bradley went on to say they had been drinking all night and when the officer asked “do you feel like you’re intoxicated?” Bradley responded by saying “Yeah, I’m definitely intoxicated.” The officer noted in the report he could smell alcohol on Bradley’s breath.

Police said Bradley then made a phone call to an unknown woman and was overheard saying “I’m going to jail for manslaughter over my best friend.”

Two people inside the pickup truck suffered fractured bones as a result of the crash, according to details of the report. The driver of a third vehicle that was parked at the light and also hit as a result of the collision was not seriously injured.

