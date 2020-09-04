Advertisement

Suspects in deadly June drive-by shooting indicted for murder, aggravated assault

Two suspects are facing murder indictments. The third suspect is facing multiple aggravated assault charges.
Demetrius Thomas, Ayrian Brown, DeShawn Franklin
Demetrius Thomas, Ayrian Brown, DeShawn Franklin(KBTX)
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three suspects accused of taking part in a fatal drive-by shooting on June 3 have been indicted by a Brazos County grand jury.

Ayrian Brown and Demetrius Thomas were indicted on murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. DeShawn Franklin was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thomas was also indicted on an evading arrest charge.

The three men are responsible for killing Derrick O’Bryant Smith, according to authorities. Smith was shot on Clark Street around 11:30 p.m. on June 3. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Smith’s mother, Hilda Dixon, said there was an argument on Facebook between people Smith knew but says he didn’t know the accused.

“I don’t understand what happened. I’m still trying to get answers on what happened. It was like 40 some odd bullet holes around and Derrick was the only one that got shot,” said Dixon.

Thomas was arrested more than a month after the shooting. Police said he posted on social media he was eating at a restaurant in Houston and driving back to Bryan afterwards. Officers were watching Highway 6 and arrested him after spotting his vehicle. Brown was arrested on June 11 in Austin. Franklin was arrested on June 23.

Dixon said she wants justice.

“Even though all three of those guys have been caught, They still living, they still living, but my son is he’s six feet under. They left me with only memories and pictures,” said Dixon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Evening Weather Update 8/29

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Free Music Friday: Cody Joe Hodges

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Cody Joe Hodges joins First News at Four for a Free Music Friday.

News

Treat of the Day: Visit Brenham/Washington County DMO receives state recognition

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Haley Vyrostek
The Visit Brenham/Washington County Destination Marketing Organization's recently launched website won first place at an annual state conference.

News

Treat of the Day: Visit Brenham/Washington County wins award

Updated: 1 hours ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Olaf

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Karla Castillo
Olaf is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for September 4, 2020.

Local

UPDATE: Hwy 105 lanes reopened, traffic back to normal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Both lanes on Hwy 105 at Law Ridge Ranch have been shutdown due to a major accident.

News

Thursday Midday Weather Update 9/3

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Friday Midday Weather Update 9/4

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest regional, statewide and national news, along with local weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Man indicted for manslaughter in Bryan accident that killed friend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Oder
Colton Bradley, 22, was indicted by a Brazos County grand jury on charges stemming from an accident in February that killed his friend.

Coronavirus

Brazos County Health District no longer reporting hospitalizations, active cases at 825

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.