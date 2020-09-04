Suspects in deadly June drive-by shooting indicted for murder, aggravated assault

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three suspects accused of taking part in a fatal drive-by shooting on June 3 have been indicted by a Brazos County grand jury.

Ayrian Brown and Demetrius Thomas were indicted on murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. DeShawn Franklin was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thomas was also indicted on an evading arrest charge.

The three men are responsible for killing Derrick O’Bryant Smith, according to authorities. Smith was shot on Clark Street around 11:30 p.m. on June 3. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Smith’s mother, Hilda Dixon, said there was an argument on Facebook between people Smith knew but says he didn’t know the accused.

“I don’t understand what happened. I’m still trying to get answers on what happened. It was like 40 some odd bullet holes around and Derrick was the only one that got shot,” said Dixon.

Thomas was arrested more than a month after the shooting. Police said he posted on social media he was eating at a restaurant in Houston and driving back to Bryan afterwards. Officers were watching Highway 6 and arrested him after spotting his vehicle. Brown was arrested on June 11 in Austin. Franklin was arrested on June 23.

Dixon said she wants justice.

“Even though all three of those guys have been caught, They still living, they still living, but my son is he’s six feet under. They left me with only memories and pictures,” said Dixon.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.