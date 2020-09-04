Texas A&M professor shares his perspective on what it’s been like working on campus this semester

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY, Texas (KBTX) - More than 800 cases of COVID-19 were self-reported by students, faculty, and staff at Texas A&M University in the month of August, with a majority of the cases coming from students.

To get an idea of what it has been like to work on campus this semester, we spent the afternoon with Jay Woodward, a clinical associate professor in the Department of Educational Psychology. This semester, Woodward is teaching four classes taught synchronously with a total of approximately 200 students.

“Students will attend these, whether it’s face-to-face in the physical classroom, or whether they’re attending via Zoom link or other technology. All of the instruction happens live and in-person,” said Woodward.

Woodward said so far, the greatest challenge of the semester is creating a class-type atmosphere when students taking the same class in two different spaces.

“You have to look at those who are attending remotely and be able to engage them in the learning process while still making sure that the people that are there in the classroom, physically are feeling connected as well,” said Woodward

Woodward said despite a spike in the number of cases among the younger people in our community, he still feels comfortable teaching on campus.

“I still don’t feel unsafe teaching here on campus. In fact, I feel Texas A&M has done a lot to really make sure that the learning environment is one that is safe for students to come and to learn,” said Woodward.

The university has taken a number of measures to make the campus safe for its students and faculty members. Ted Dawson, the university’s Director of Operations for Custodial, said one of the ways they are keeping everyone safe is by using advanced technology to disinfect the campus throughout the day.

“Every morning at about 4 o’clock, we come in to start disinfecting classrooms. We use an electrostatic sprayer that cleans all the classroom desks and tables. From there, we go to the common areas, making sure we disinfect all the touchpoints. We’re talking light switches, doorknobs, anything a finger touches. After that, we go into bathrooms and make sure that, too, has been disinfected. We also do this throughout the entire day, come back in the afternoon and repeat,” said Dawson.

Throughout the first part of the semester, Woodward said he has seen not seen a change in attendance or participation. He also said he noticed that students his students are participating more than before, especially those taking courses in the Innovative Learning Classroom Building.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.