Thursday rainfall update across the Brazos Valley

Persistent pattern keeps rain chances alive
Most of Wednesday's rain fell north of OSR, but Thursday brought a few scattered showers and storms farther south.
Most of Wednesday's rain fell north of OSR, but Thursday brought a few scattered showers and storms farther south.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery and Erika Paige
Published: Sep. 3, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The weather pattern has not changed much over the past 24 hours, and the jet stream parked above us helps to keep the rain chance going well into Thursday evening. As we wrap up the end of the workweek, we can expect to see more tropical-like downpours drifting through the Brazos Valley as we step into the Labor Day weekend.

Here are Weather Watcher totals from across the area Thursday:

  • South Wellborn: 0.06″ (as of 7am Thu)
  • Bremond: 2.6″
  • Kurten: 1.2″
  • South Bryan: 1.2″
  • West Bryan (Silver Hill Road): 1.28″
  • Madisonville: 1.39″
  • Flynn: 1.8″
  • West Brazos County (Hwy 21 & OSR): 0.5″
  • Hearne (FM 391/Winding Rd): Two day total (including Wednesday’s rain) 6.5″
  • Wixon Valley: 1.8″
  • Gause: 3.68″
  • Crockett: 2.23″
  • North Zulch: 0.97″
  • Centerville: 1.08″
  • Hearne (Municipal Airport): 1.46″
  • Cameron: 0.73″
  • Caldwell: 0.44″
  • Brenham: 0.23″
  • Burton: 0.33″
  • Lyons: 0.92″
  • Snook: 0.71″
  • Easterwood Airport: 0.43″

Two day rainfall totals in some areas exceed 6″ mainly across Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties. More rain is in the forecast through the end of the week.

