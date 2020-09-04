Treat of the Day: Visit Brenham/Washington County DMO receives state recognition
The organization’s recently launched website won first place at an annual state conference
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Visit Brenham/Washington County Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) recently placed first in the People’s Choice Idea Fair for Best Website/Mobile Site/App awards in the Under $1,000,000 DMO budget category
The award was presented during the 2020 Texas Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus Virtual Annual Conference.
The recently launched website includes information about happenings, destinations, dining, lodging, and shopping – all the opportunities found throughout Washington County.
Employees with the organization said they are thrilled to receive recognition for their hard work on the launch.
