Aggies three weeks away from season opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team was scheduled to open their season today against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced changes in the college football schedule. Texas A&M will now play a 10 game conference game only schedule in 2020.

On Saturday the Aggies held their first scrimmage of fall camp that began back on August 17. The team is going through the grind of camp right now to get ready for the upcoming season. This is a chance for the veterans to teach the younger players to stay in the moment with three weeks to go until the season opener. Texas A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III said, “Focus on each rep one at a time and through that intention and through that attention to detail they will find success and then when game time comes it will be easy so this is a pivotal time right now.”

Texas A&M will open the 2020 season September 26 against Vanderbilt at Kyle Field. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 and will be televised on the SEC Network Alternate channel.

