Brazos County Health District confirms 101 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 101 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 891 active cases. As of yesterday, the health district will no longer be reporting the number of hospitalizations by day and the daily discharged. The health district will only be reporting total hospital bed and ICU bed occupancy in Brazos County, which they say are are monitored by local health officials and are an important indicator of COVID-19 in the community.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 57 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

4,253 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

There have been 432 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 139 active probable cases and there have been 293 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 5,201. There have been 50,172 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 69 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 57 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 410

77802: 401

77803: 1,276

77807: 286

77808: 213

77840: 1,366

77845: 1,138

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 101

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 153 434 Brazos 891 5,201 Burleson 34 296 Grimes 69 998 Houston 24 342 Lee 17 197 Leon 46 180 Madison 18 693 Milam 23 447 Montgomery 1,294 9,164 Robertson 14 254 San Jacinto 22 205 Trinity 16 180 Walker 1,139 3,816 Waller 239 692 Washington 36 576

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 491 staffed hospital beds with 167 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 65 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 26 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 153 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 434 total cases and 220 recovered cases and six deaths.

Burleson County currently has 34 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 296 total cases, and 253 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 69 active cases. There have been 998 total cases, 900 recoveries and 31 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 342 total cases of COVID-19. There are 24 active cases and 185 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 169 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 17 active cases. The county has a total of 197 cases, with 166 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 46 active cases. The county has 180 total cases, with 153 recoveries and five deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 18 active cases. The county has a total of 693 cases with 672 recoveries and five deaths.

Milam County currently has 23 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 447 total cases and 424 recovered cases. There are currently seven patients hospitalized, and five COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,294 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 9,164 total cases and 6,257 recovered cases. There are currently 23 people hospitalized, and there have been 123 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 14 active COVID-19 cases, with 254 total cases. Currently, 233 patients have recovered and there has been five reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 22 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 205 cases with 174 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 16 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 180 total cases with 158 recoveries and six deaths.

Walker County has 3,816 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 1,119 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,066 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 239 active cases of COVID-19. There are 692 total cases and 438 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 36 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 576 total cases with 494 recoveries and 45 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 30 new cases on Sept. 1.

Currently, the university has reported 747 positive cases, 11.6 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Sept. 4, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 85,375 active cases and 532,223 recoveries. There have been 630,829 total cases reported and 5,119,753 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 13,231 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 108,819 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on September 4th at 5:00 p.m.

