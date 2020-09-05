Advertisement

Buffalo stays perfect in 2020 after win over Westwood

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) -The Buffalo Bison beat Palestine Westwood 29-22 Friday night at Brewer Field. With the win Buffalo improves to 2-0 on the season.

Bison quarterback Brett Hoffman threw three touchdown passes in the game. Kyle Harrison had two touchdown receptions. Jamal Allen caught a touchdown pass. Eric Beshears scored Buffalo’s first touchdown of the game on a one yard run.

The Bison will return to action September 11 for a road game against Crockett.

