Buffalo stays perfect in 2020 after win over Westwood

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) -The Buffalo Bison beat Palestine Westwood 29-22 Friday night at Brewer Field. With the win Buffalo improves to 2-0 on the season.

Bison quarterback Brett Hoffman threw three touchdown passes in the game. Kyle Harrison had two touchdown receptions. Jamal Allen caught a touchdown pass. Eric Beshears scored Buffalo’s first touchdown of the game on a one yard run.

The Bison will return to action September 11 for a road game against Crockett.

