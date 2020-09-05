Advertisement

BVCHEA falls in 2019 state championship rematch against Victoria Home School

By Tre Jones
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators fall in the rematch of last year’s state championship game Friday night 61-34.

The Mustangs will travel to Temple on September 11 to take on CenTex Homeschool for a 7:30 kickoff. Victoria Home School will play a home game next Friday against the Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool.

By Jessica Gruenling
On Friday night, Madisonville hosted Liberty in their home opener and fell 23-10.

By Tyler Shaw
Snook’s debut at Bluejay Stadium ended in a 6-0 loss to Thorndale Friday night. The Bulldogs were the 10th ranked team in the state in 2A Division I. This was Snook’s first real home game in program history and the newly built Bluejay Stadium.

The Cameron Yoemen fall 54-41 tonight against the Bellville Brahmas in a non-conference home opener. Next week Cameron will travel to Franklin for a 730pm kickoff. The Brahmas will host Stafford next Friday, kickoff is at 730pm.

By Darryl V Bruffett
Ryan Roehling had a pair of touchdown passes including one to De’Autre Burns on the final play of the first half as Caldwell beat Hempstead 30-22 Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.