BVCHEA falls in 2019 state championship rematch against Victoria Home School
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators fall in the rematch of last year’s state championship game Friday night 61-34.
The Mustangs will travel to Temple on September 11 to take on CenTex Homeschool for a 7:30 kickoff. Victoria Home School will play a home game next Friday against the Fort Bend Chargers HomeSchool.
