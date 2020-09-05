Caldwell claims road win over Hempstead

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - Ryan Roehling had a pair of touchdown passes including one to De’Autre Burns on the final play of the first half as Caldwell beat Hempstead 30-22 Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.

Down 8-0 in the first half, Caldwell’s Larry Davis came up with a key fumble recovery that lead to 14 second quarter points for the Hornets to put them on top to stay.

The Hornets (2-0) will return home next week to host Lago Vista in Caldwell’s annual homecoming game at 7:30pm while the Bobcats (0-2) won’t play next Friday and have some extra time to for a home game against Sweeny on September 18th.

