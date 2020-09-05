Calvert nabs first win of 2020 with authority

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Trojans won their first game of the 2020 campaign relying heavily on the option and using their speed to torch the Waco Parkview Christian Academy 46-0.

After a wet and sloppy first half full of turnovers and some mental errors, the Trojans held a 13-0 lead.

In the third, the Trojans hit their stride with junior runningback Ja’Quarius Ford putting up his second touchdown of the night to push the lead to 33-0.

It was all Trojans from there on out with the defense pitching a shutout and the offense putting up two more scores in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans are now 1-1 on the year and will take on the Tribe Warriors from Bastrop at home next week.

