Drier for the second half of Labor Day Weekend

By Erika Paige
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
After a stormy Saturday across the Brazos Valley, we’re trying to dry things out a bit more for the second half of the holiday weekend. Partly cloudy skies look to make a return and that sunshine will help bring temperatures back into the lower 90s each day with heat index values in the low 100s. We’ll have to watch for a few isolated showers and storms each afternoon, but many look to stay dry. Evenings will be cooler but not as cold as what we’ll likely see headed our direction next week. All this to say, as we wrap up the traditional “end” of summer, soak up the weather while it’s here...because big changes are on the way.

That big cold front we’ve been talking about looks to be more of a sure thing on the other side of the weekend. Eyes are on Wednesday for a strong cold front to blow into the Brazos Valley and send temperatures tumbling. Lows may break records in the mid and upper 50s and daytime highs look to manage the mid 70s at best to wrap up the week. If you’ve been waiting for your moment to put up the fall decor...this may be it!

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 93. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 73. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Labor Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

