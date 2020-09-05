Advertisement

Friday rainfall update across the Brazos Valley

Many were able to tap into the rain activity as showers and storms pushed through portions of the Brazos Valley Friday.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A round of showers and storms kicked off the last day of the workweek as they trekked across portions of the Brazos Valley during the early morning hours of Friday. Leftover storm boundaries combined with daytime heating and plenty of moisture helped spark additional rounds of rain and storms throughout the day on Friday.

Here are totals from Weather Watchers and official observation stations from across the area on Friday as of 8 p.m.:

  • West Brazos County (Hwy 21 & OSR): 0.95″
  • Easterwood Airport: 1.03″
  • Wixon Valley (as of 7:45 a.m.): 1.10″
  • Flynn (as of 11:45 a.m.): 6.7″ since Tuesday
  • Carlos: 1.00″
  • Madisonville: 1.22″
  • North Zulch: 0.37″
  • Hearne (Municipal Airport): 0.37″
  • Huntsville (Municipal Airport): 0.18″
  • Conroe (Airport): 0.26″
  • Gause: 0.21″
  • Crockett: 0.72″
  • Cameron (Municipal Airport): 1.95″
  • Caldwell (Municipal Aiport): 0.79″
  • Brenham (Municipal Aiport): 0.92″
  • Snook: 1.60″

Since September 1st, rainfall totals in some areas exceed 5″ mainly across Milam, Robertson, and Leon counties. Saturday brings another 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, so we will have the potential to add on to our running rainfall totals for the first few days of the month. The back half of the holiday weekend heading into Labor Day looks to sit quieter, with only a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms in the afternoons. We’ll keep eyes on it, but be sure to keep your PinPoint Weather App handy so that we can get you updates to developing storms across the Brazos Valley.

