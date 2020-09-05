Hometown Heroes: College Station Cougars

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Last year the College Station Cougars made their sixth straight playoff appearance. They were eliminated in the Area round by Frisco Lone Star, but bring back a lot of experience this year.

Head Coach Steve Huff says they brought up 10 sophomores last season, they most they’ve ever had.

“We were very young at times last year at one point last year we started five sophomores on offense and then started about three before it was all said and done. We started 2 or 3 on defense at times, so we do have guys that have had some experience,” said Huff.

Roderick Brown (1,219 yards) is the leader rusher and he is aided by the play of Terry Green (280 rushing yards, 3 TDs). Junior QB Jett Huff hit 73 of 113 passes for 1,009 yards and three TDs. Houston Thomas, Traylan Suel, and Dalton Carnes are top receivers. Carnes also returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Cory Hendrix, Ever O’Neill and Logan Kasper lead the way in the offensive line. JoVaughn Holmes moves from defense into that line. LBs Bubba Carter and Jaxson Slanker are the tackling leaders. Junior safety Kyle Walsh and senior CB Keyshaun Cooper guide the secondary with strong up-front line play from Isaac Almarez and Caleb Snow.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.