Local authorities stress lake safety this Labor Day Weekend

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Local authorities are gearing up for a busy Labor Day weekend, especially with a large crowd expected to make their way to Lake Somerville.

John Pollock with the Burleson County Sheriffs Office said that especially around the lake, its important to remember safety practices.

“Water can be dangerous, so you have to respect it,” said Pollock. “You have to know your limitations and you have to know the area around you.”

This year, three people died from suspected drowning in the lake.

“We are asking everyone to be cautious while being in the water,” said Pollock. “Whether you are drinking or not, it can be dangerous. You should always know where you were swimming, knowing the area, and if there is a drop-off.”

Visitors like Bobby Bergen said they are aware of the dangers of swimming and boating and already plan to take precautions this weekend.

“You know, wearing a life jacket and if not then we have life jackets in the boat to make sure if somebody does go overboard we can take care of them,” said Bergen.

Bergen traveled from Brazoria with his family to spend two weeks camping out at Lake Somerville. Labor Day Weekend will be their last few days on vacation.

“Saturday, we’re gonna watch the Trump parade, enjoy that as it goes by, and then just finish off the weekend cooking and having a good time,” said Bergen.

As the days wind down, Pollock stressed the importance of staying sober both on and off the lake.

“Use precautions and be safe. Do not operate a boat while intoxicated, and when coming back-and-forth from the lake to be safe and get home safely,” said Pollock.

