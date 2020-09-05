Madisonville falls to Liberty 23-10 in home opener

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Madisonville hosted Liberty in their home opener and fell 23-10.

In the first half, scoring came way of the field goals. Late in the seconds Liberty had the ball on their own three yard line, but fumbled and Ronnie Mosley recovered it for the Mustangs. Madisonville was unable to convert and settled for a field goal from Vladimir Morales to take a 3-0 lead.

With under a minute to play- Kaden Nolen connected with with Keiron Joiner to move the Panthers into Mustang territory. They were unable to find the end zone and kicked a 27 yard field goal to tie it at 3-3.

In the third quarter, Alijah Terrell ran it in from 6 yards out to give the Panthers a 10-3 lead. It was all they would need. Mustangs score late but fall 23-10.

Madisonville will host Teague Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.