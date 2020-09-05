Milano gets clipped on first home game of the season with loss to Marlin

MILANO, Texas (KBTX) - The Milano Eagles were looking to remain unbeaten at the start the 2020 football season but would get blanketed by the Marlin Bulldogs at Pruitt Field in Milano with a 21 to 0 loss. The Eagles are now 1-1 on the season.

Neither team would find the endzone until early in the second quarter when Bulldogs quarterback Derion Gullette would find Tydae Mayes with a short pass that would lead to a touchdown.

The Eagles would look to answer on the next drive but running back Josh Millar would fumble the ball. The Bulldogs would recover and put themselves in good field position. Milano’s defense would stand tall and stop Marlin on fourth and goal at the one yard line. However, Eagles quarterback Ethen Knight would get sacked in the endzone by David Haynes III for the safety.

The Bulldogs would look to score one more time before the half but Eagles Hector Munoz would intercept Gullette and return it for 60 yards. Marcos Ruelas would attempt a 50 yard field goal right before the end of the half but it was no good.

Marlin would put up two more touchdowns in the second half but would miss both extra points as the Bulldogs would give the Eagles their first loss of the young season, 21-0.

Milano will look to bounce back into the win column as they travel to Bremond on Sept. 11 to take on the Tigers at Tiger Stadium.

