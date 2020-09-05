Rockdale rocks Taylor in first home game of the season

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers remain undefeated after they beat the Taylor ducks 55-21 in their first home game of the season.

On the third play of the game, the Tigers put themselves on the board first with Cam’ron Valdez who runs 58 yards for a touchdown.

On the next Rockdale possession, quarterback Kobe Mitchell passes to KeSean Raven who dodges past some Taylor Ducks and dives into the end zone for a Tiger touchdown. Tigers up 14-0.

In the first quarter, Rockdale scored 21 points and kept the ducks scoreless.

In the second quarter, the Tigers scored another 20 points, and one of those was a touchdown by Anthony Dansby.

Anthony Dansby was thrown a deep pass by Mitchell, who was pressured in the pocket but was able to run to his right to make the pass. After the extra point, Rockdale was up 28-0.

In the second half, Taylor got on the board in the third quarter and scored twenty-one points. Rockdale scored seven points in both the third and fourth quarters.

Rockdale defeats Taylor 55-21. The Tigers are 2-0 on the season. Next, Rockdale travels to Lexington and Taylor will host Giddings at home.

