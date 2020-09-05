Advertisement

Rockdale rocks Taylor in first home game of the season

(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Sep. 4, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers remain undefeated after they beat the Taylor ducks 55-21 in their first home game of the season.

On the third play of the game, the Tigers put themselves on the board first with Cam’ron Valdez who runs 58 yards for a touchdown.

On the next Rockdale possession, quarterback Kobe Mitchell passes to KeSean Raven who dodges past some Taylor Ducks and dives into the end zone for a Tiger touchdown. Tigers up 14-0.

In the first quarter, Rockdale scored 21 points and kept the ducks scoreless.

In the second quarter, the Tigers scored another 20 points, and one of those was a touchdown by Anthony Dansby.

Anthony Dansby was thrown a deep pass by Mitchell, who was pressured in the pocket but was able to run to his right to make the pass. After the extra point, Rockdale was up 28-0.

In the second half, Taylor got on the board in the third quarter and scored twenty-one points. Rockdale scored seven points in both the third and fourth quarters.

Rockdale defeats Taylor 55-21. The Tigers are 2-0 on the season. Next, Rockdale travels to Lexington and Taylor will host Giddings at home.

The Brazos Valley Christian Home Educators fall in the rematch of last year’s state championship game Friday night 61-34.

On Friday night, Madisonville hosted Liberty in their home opener and fell 23-10.

Snook’s debut at Bluejay Stadium ended in a 6-0 loss to Thorndale Friday night. The Bulldogs were the 10th ranked team in the state in 2A Division I. This was Snook’s first real home game in program history and the newly built Bluejay Stadium.

The Cameron Yoemen fall 54-41 tonight against the Bellville Brahmas in a non-conference home opener. Next week Cameron will travel to Franklin for a 730pm kickoff. The Brahmas will host Stafford next Friday, kickoff is at 730pm.

Ryan Roehling had a pair of touchdown passes including one to De’Autre Burns on the final play of the first half as Caldwell beat Hempstead 30-22 Friday night at Bobcat Stadium.

