Thorndale holds off Snook 6-0 in a defensive battle

It was Snook’s first game in Bluejay Stadium
Bluejay Stadium
Bluejay Stadium
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Snook’s debut at Bluejay Stadium ended in a 6-0 loss to Thorndale Friday night. The Bulldogs were the 10th ranked team in the state in 2A Division I. This was Snook’s first real home game in program history and the newly built Bluejay Stadium.

In the first quarter, The Bluejays punted from their own endzone, but the punt was blocked and Thorndale’s Brenton Wilhite recovered it for the touchdown to go up 6-0. But that special teams touchdown would be the only score of the game. The Bluejays stopped a Bulldog drive inside the 10 at the end of the first half. Snook had the ball with under 2 minutes to go in the game. The Jays turned it over, but their defense was able to hold Thorndale again and get the ball back with less than 40 seconds to go. But Snook threw another interception and Thorndale held off Snook 6-0.

It was a great defensive game for Snook, but Bluejays Head Coach Boone Patterson was not pleased with all the penalties. ”Well you know defensively, I thought we played really well. We shut them out. Executed the game plan the way we wanted to. Offensively, it seemed like everytime we got something rolling, we shot ourselves in the foot. And it goes back to what we talked about last week in being consistent in our execution. I mean there’s some penalties we can live with when it’s an effort penalty here and there. But tonight some of those penalties were not how we want to represent our community and we’re definitely going to have to fix that,” said Patterson.

The Bluejays will hit the road next Friday for their final non-district game against Thrall.

